NC correctional employee arrested for bringing contraband into prison

CLINTON, N.C. (WVEC) -- A North Carolina Correctional Enterprise employee was arrested and charged for attempting to bring contraband into the Sampson Correctional Institution on Friday.

Christoper Bishop, 42, was arrested after staff discovered almost 60 grams of marijuana, two cell phones and tobacco in his duffel bag.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. when Bishop was trying to enter the laundry facility. According to officials, he is a 2nd shift supervisor at the Sampson laundry and has worked as a correctional enterprise for 3 and a half years.

The Clinton Police Department were called to investigate, and Bishop has been charged with two felonies -- Providing a Phone to an Inmate and Providing Contraband to an Inmate, along with misdemeanor Providing Products to an Inmate.

Bishop has been placed on investigatory leave pending the outcome of an investigation, and his bail was set at $5,000.

