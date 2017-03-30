WVEC
NC's General Assembly passes HB2 repeal bill, heads to governor

The North Carolina Senate voted to repeal House Bill 2 which took away the right of transgender people to use public restrooms for the sex with which they identify.

The Associated Press , WVEC 1:54 PM. EDT March 30, 2017

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) -- A bill rolling back North Carolina's contentious LGBT "bathroom bill" has passed the General Assembly and is now headed to the governor's desk.

Democratic Governor Roy Cooper has said he supports the measure. Republican legislative leaders announced a compromise with the governor late Wednesday night and the measure passed quickly in both the Senate and the House on Thursday.

The law that this new legislation repeals is commonly known as "HB2." It limits LGBT nondiscrimination protections and requires transgender people to use restrooms in schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.

See Also: HB2 Repeal Live Blog

Not everyone is pleased with the deal. Social conservatives would prefer to have HB2 stay on the books, while gay rights groups believe the replacement bill still allows discrimination.

Equality North Carolina Executive Director Chris Sgro said Thursday that legal challenges may follow if the new measure becomes law.

Sgro says the proposed legislation doesn't change the fact that the law excludes LGBT people from state anti-discrimination protections. He says if the General Assembly's Republican majority and the Democratic governor enact their negotiated deal, it will postpone LGBT protections for four years until local governments could be allowed to tackle changes.

North Carolina NAACP President the Rev. William Barber says the new bill is convoluted and is a furtherance of discrimination.

