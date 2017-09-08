WVEC
N.C. Gov. Cooper addresses state preparation for Hurricane Irma

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper holds a press conference on state preparations ahead of Irma.

Staff , WVEC 12:47 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (WVEC) -- Governor Roy Cooper held a press conference on the state's preparation for Hurricane Irma Friday afternoon.

Gov. Cooper and Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry spoke at the Emergency Operations Center.

On Wednesday, Cooper declared a state of emergency and it went into effect Thursday morning at 8 a.m..

According to the National Hurricane Center, Irma is expected to hit North Carolina by Monday.

 

