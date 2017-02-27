NC House speaker criticizes governor over HB2 talks

A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republican House Speaker Tim Moore is accusing Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of trying to sabotage a potential compromise that deletes a law limiting LGBT protections while placing checks on cities' ability to expand them.



Moore's written statement Monday intensifies finger-pointing while GOP lawmakers and Cooper seek a path toward repealing the law known as House Bill 2. Cooper on Sunday said Republicans were walking away from negotiations and offered his own compromise.



A big issue is how municipal governments could enact their own anti-discrimination protections for sexual orientation and gender identity. The House proposal could require that voters approve such ordinances, which Cooper opposes. He suggested requiring large majority votes by city councils for these ordinances instead.



Several business groups say they support the House bill.

