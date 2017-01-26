NC Hurricane Matthew victims awarded $198 million

RALEIGH, NC (WVEC) -- Hurricane Matthew victims in North Carolina have been officially awarded nearly $200 million from FEMA.

The funding is part of a relief package approved by Congress last month. Governor Roy Cooper's office says the grant was awarded this week.

80 percent of the money will go to four counties that were hardest hit following the storm last October. The remaining money will be split between 40 other counties.

The money can be used to repair homes, and re-build government infrastructure like streets and sewer systems.

(© 2017 WVEC)