New message on Winston-Salem billboard: 'Much Ado About Nothing'

WFMY News 2 Digital and Jessica Mensch, WFMY 8:29 AM. EST March 06, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- The message on a Winston-Salem billboard that has been seen across the nation has changed. The billboard read 'Real Men Provide. Real Women Appreciate It' and it caused a stir as many saw it as sexist.

The sponsors never came forward to say what exactly the message meant until Saturday. 

WATCH: Billboard Stirs Debate, Protest

The anonymous sponsor(s) had a new one put up and call the 'Real Men Provide. Real Women Appreciate It' message a social experiment.

A group upset about the billboard is planning to put one of its own up in protest.

On its website, the group says it's chosen their message - "People of Quality Don't Fear Equality."

They plan to put up their slogan on Business 40 - as soon as they can raise the money.

WATCH: Group Holds Rally Against Billboard

