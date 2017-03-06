New message on Winston-Salem billboard: 'Much Ado About Nothing'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- The message on a Winston-Salem billboard that has been seen across the nation has changed. The billboard read 'Real Men Provide. Real Women Appreciate It' and it caused a stir as many saw it as sexist.
The sponsors never came forward to say what exactly the message meant until Saturday.
The anonymous sponsor(s) had a new one put up and call the 'Real Men Provide. Real Women Appreciate It' message a social experiment.
A group upset about the billboard is planning to put one of its own up in protest.
On its website, the group says it's chosen their message - "People of Quality Don't Fear Equality."
They plan to put up their slogan on Business 40 - as soon as they can raise the money.
