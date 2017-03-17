New Regional 911 Communications Center to be built in Manteo

(Photo: Dare County)

MANTEO, Va. (WVEC) -- Construction will soon begin on the new Regional Emergency Communications Center that will serve Dare, Hyde and Tyrrell counties.

The new communications center will also double as the Dare County Emergency Operations Center.

The building will be located at 370 Airport Road in Manteo, across from the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

Dare, Hyde and Tyrrell are the first three counties in North Carolina to consolidate emergency 911 communications.

Once calls are dispatched from the new facility, 911 staff will be communicating with over 50 agencies to provide emergency services in a three county area that covers approximately 3,400 miles.

According to Dare County officials, the average number of calls has been estimated at 153,000 per year or one call every 30 seconds.

The new building also provides administrative offices for Dare County EMS, Dare County Emergency Management, the Dare County Fire Marshal, and serves as the Dare County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), where agencies come together to work during emergency response and recovery operations, such as hurricanes.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new center will happen on Monday, April 3 at 2 p.m.

© 2017 WVEC-TV