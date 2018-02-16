North Carolina county government computers hit by ransomware

(Photo: STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina county government's computers have been infected by ransomware, slowing business to a crawl.



The Dispatch of Lexington reports Davidson County Manager Zeb Hanner said officials learned about the software virus early Friday. Hanner said 911 is still operating, but added that other government offices are completing tasks manually. He said county workers will conduct business without the computers.



Hanner said all the files are encrypted and that the hackers are asking for an undisclosed amount of bitcoin. He said officials have contacted law enforcement and cyber security coverage on insurance to determine how to proceed, adding that there are good backups and that no data has been lost.



The county manager said he had no idea when the computers will come back online.

© 2018 Associated Press