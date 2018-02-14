North Carolina Democratic Party rebukes veteran consultant

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Democratic Party has rebuked a longtime political consultant for party candidates because it says he's forming a committee designed to back a Republican legislator seeking re-election.



The party is targeting Brad Crone, who's worked for decades with Democratic candidates. The party cited a document showing Crone involved in a proposed group to raise money to support GOP Rep. Nelson Dollar of Cary.



State Democratic Party Executive Director Kimberly Reynolds said Wednesday that Crone's efforts to create a "dark money" group are disturbing and should cause people working with him to question his motivations. Democrats are trying to eliminate the General Assembly's Republican veto-proof majorities.



Crone wouldn't comment about ongoing work with independent expenditure campaigns. He says he's an unaffiliated voter and people know his reputation and character.

