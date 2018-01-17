North Carolina gerrymander suit plaintiffs want new map now

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Voter advocacy groups and Democratic voters want the U.S. Supreme Court to force North Carolina Republicans to redraw the state's congressional districts by next week because they say it's clear the lines are tainted by over-the-top political bias.



The plaintiffs in North Carolina's partisan gerrymandering lawsuit filed briefs Wednesday with Chief Justice John Roberts. They're responding to GOP legislative leaders' request for Roberts to delay enforcement of a three-judge panel's ruling declaring their congressional map unconstitutional.



Republicans used criteria for the 2016 map stating a goal was to retain their 10-3 advantage within the congressional delegation. Lawyers for Common Cause and League of Women Voters say this and other evidence shows the ruling will be upheld however the Supreme Court rules in pending partisan gerrymandering cases from Wisconsin and Maryland.



