North Carolina police officer accused of assaulting woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina police officer is accused by sheriff's deputies of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her daughter.



The Pitt County Sheriff's Office told local media outlets that 30-year-old Greenville police officer Ryan Kurtz is charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and communicating threats. Kurtz is jailed without bond.



A news release from police on Monday said Kurtz was arrested while he was off-duty at the victim's home in Pitt County.



Kurtz, who has been an officer since 2011, has been placed on administrative leave without pay and had his police authority suspended. He is jailed without bond and it's not known if he has an attorney.



In November, a Greenville police officer was charged after investigators said he stole $60 during a drug search.

© 2018 Associated Press