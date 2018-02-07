Officials offer $25,000 reward in North Carolina murder case

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - State and local law enforcement are offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection with a shooting death in North Carolina last fall.



The State Bureau of Investigation and the Vance County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that they are seeking the public's health in the death of 61-year-old Tommy Ellington.



Authorities say Ellington, who was a farmer and farm equipment business owner, was found shot to death outside his home on Oct. 2. At the time, Vance County Sheriff Peter White said the motive for the shooting was unclear.



