Coast Guard comes to the aid of distressed fishing boat near Oregon Inlet

A Coast Guard crew helps dewater and free the 50-foot, commercial fishing vessel Big Tahuna near Oregon Inlet Feb. 1, 2018. Big Tahuna initially lost power and drifted into a navigational aid, causing it to get hung up and take on water. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Ryan Sexton)

OREGON INLET, N.C. (WVEC) -- The US Coast Guard came to the aid of a fishing boat that was taking on water near Oregon Inlet on Thursday.

The 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, called "Big Tahuna," called watchstanders shortly before 4 p.m. indicating they were taking on water just inside the Bonner Bridge.

The Coast Guard launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat responded and upon arrival found Big Tahuna without power and entangled with a navigational aid. Two Coast Guard members brought a dewatering pump to help control the flooding.

The Coast Guard crew successfully detangled the fishing boat from the navigational aid, and had the boat towed to Bayliss Harbor in Wanchese.

"We were glad to be able to offer assistance to the crew of Big Tahuna," said Fireman Ryan Sexton in a statement. Sexton, an engineer that helped tow the boat to safety added that "once a vessel becomes disabled, things can go wrong quickly. Luckily this happened in a location where we could respond in a short amount of time."

