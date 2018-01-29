(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security)

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WVEC) -- Coast Guard crews helped three people after their jet boat ran aground on Monday.

Officials say the boaters got stuck at around 4 p.m. on Sunday on a small island between Wanchese and Bodie Island after they brought fuel to a friend who had run out.

Station Oregon Inlet launched a crew on a shallow water craft, who were able to safely get the stranded boaters off the island and transport them to Pirate’s Cove Marina in Manteo, North Carolina.

Officials say the owner of the boat is scheduled to return to it today.

“Being prepared when getting on the water is essential for a boater’s safety,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Widmaier, coxswain during the case.

