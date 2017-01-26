Fire destroys Nags Head home, three displaced

Fire destroys home located at 123 East Bergen Court in northern Nags Head, N.C., on Jan. 25, 2017. (Photo: Nags Head Fire Department)

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WVEC) -- Three people are displaced after a fire caused significant damage to a home Wednesday morning in Nags Head.

On Jan. 25, around 3:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a house fire at 123 E. Bergen Court.

According to Fire Chief Kevin Zorc with Nags Head Fire, crews arrived to find heavy fire consuming the two-story home. Additional fire departments arrived and crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:30 a.m.

Three residents of the home escaped the fire unharmed after being alerted by smoke alarms. Nearby homes were evacuated as a safety precaution, Zorc said.

The home sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

