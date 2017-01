(Photo: wellyboots, wellyboots)

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (WVEC) -- Dogs will have free rein for a longer period of time on the beach in Kill Devil Hills, beginning this year.

Your four-legged friends will be allowed to play on the beach all hours of the day in the offseason months between Labor Day and Memorial Day.

That's according to town leaders.

Restrictions remain during the summer months between the two holidays.