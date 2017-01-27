Man critically injured in Nags Head stabbing

Miranda Krawchuk and Patrick Griggs

NAGS HEAD, NC (WVEC) -- Two people are facing charges after allegedly stabbing a man outside a Nags Head restaurant.

The Outer Banks Sentinel reports it happened late Thursday night along South Croatan Highway.

54-year-old Patrick Griggs and 24-year-old Miranda Krawchuk were arrested early Friday morning. They allegedly got into a fight with the victim, and then stabbed him in the face.

The victim was flown to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital and is in critical condition.

