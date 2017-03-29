Man recovering after being shot in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- Police say a man is recovering after he was shot in Elizabeth City on Wednesday morning.
Police were called out to a home in the 800 block of Roanoke Avenue, where they found 49-year-old Derrick Morris. Morris was at the front of the home with a single gunshot wound to the upper right side of his back.
Morris was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs