WVEC
Close

Man recovering after being shot in Elizabeth City

Staff , WVEC 10:18 AM. EDT March 29, 2017

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- Police say a man is recovering after he was shot in Elizabeth City on Wednesday morning.

Police were called out to a home in the 800 block of Roanoke Avenue, where they found 49-year-old Derrick Morris.  Morris was at the front of the home with a single gunshot wound to the upper right side of his back.

Morris was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories