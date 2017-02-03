Mary Lee the great white shark pings off Outer Banks

The great white shark Mary Lee tracked is often tracked near the Eastern Shore an Outer Banks. This photo is of her tagging on Sept. 17, 2012. (Photo: OCEARCH tweet)

OUTER BANKS, NC (WVEC) -- This is the time of year when great white sharks migrate to colder water.

Right now popular shark Mary Lee is swimming near the Outer Banks.

OCEARCH, a non-profit group that researches great white sharks, pinged her on Thursday.

In the summer, great whites go up near Massachusetts and New York.

Mary Lee is tracked by OCEARCH, but you can follow @maryleeshark on Twitter to keep up with all her adventures.

Here are a few quick facts about Mary Lee from OCEARCH:

Mary Lee was tagged with a tracker off Cape Cod Sept. 17, 2012.

She is 16 feet long.

Since she was tagged in 2012, she has traveled 19,365 miles from Florida to Nova Scotia.

She was named after a researcher's mother, after he described the shark as "Truly the most historic and legendary fish I have ever been a part of."

