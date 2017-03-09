OBX lawmaker calls for plastic bag ban repeal

(Photo: 13News Now)

DARE COUNTY, NC (WVEC) -- Plastic bags could come back to stores in the Outer Banks.

Representative Beverly Boswell, a first-year Republican from Dare County, has filed a bill calling for a repeal of the ban on stores using plastic bags. The new bill states that the the ban causes financial hardships to businesses.

The North Carolina General Assembly put the ban in place in 2009. Supporters of the ban argued that plastic bags created long-lasting litter on the Outer Banks.

Opponents countered, saying paper bags cost more to make and cause more harm to the environment.

© 2017 WVEC-TV