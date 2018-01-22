OBX National Parks remain open during government shutdown

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WVEC) -- Most National Parks in the Outer Banks will remain accessible to visitors during the government shutdown.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial will remain open to the public.

Although the parks remain open, services like public information, restrooms, trash collection, permits and facilities and roads maintenance will not be available.

Most park roads, parking areas, beaches, off-road vehicle routes, and trails will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore), Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial.

All designated hunting areas within the Seashore, with the exception of the Bodie Island Hunt draw, will be accessible to hunters.

