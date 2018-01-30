Ocracoke Island has no gas station

gas pump (Photo: Getty Images)

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) - An island along North Carolina's Outer Banks has no gas station, meaning residents must take a ferry to fill their tanks.

Hyde County manager Bill Rich tells The Virginian-Pilot that the fuel provider for Ocracoke Station shut off the pumps because the owner couldn't pay the bills.

In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew damaged the station. Rich says the owner spent his money repairing the station while he awaits reimbursement from his insurance company.

Meanwhile, the owner just returned Sunday from a hospital.

Residents must take the ferry to the mainland in Swan Quarter or to Hatteras or Cedar islands to refuel. A tank of gas can last months on the small island.

Rich says the county is working with the owner to reopen the station.

