Plans to build county-long walking trail in Currituck

CURRITUCK, NC (WVEC) -- For most people, getting around Currituck County usually involves four wheels.

It’s always a nice drive if you're heading down to the beach, but what if there was a different option if you prefer not to drive?

It's a sprawling county, but leaders see the potential in walk-ability.

For the last two weeks drafts of what’s known as Connect Currituck have been unveiled to the public.

A $60,000 grant from the North Carolina Department of Transportation paid for the planning phase, and it generated plenty of ideas to make the county more pedestrian friendly.

They include adding dozens of large crosswalks, sidewalks and walkways in towns like Moyock, Grandy, Barco and Corolla.

But a standout feature of the plans include a walking trail that would start at the North Carolina state line and run all the way to the Wright Memorial Bridge.

Currituck may be a county on four wheels right now, but if a final version of the plans are approved this year, and they’re expected to be, there could be a new way of life ahead for locals and visitors on foot.

© 2017 WVEC-TV