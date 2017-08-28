Red flags flying in Va. Beach, OBX due to rough surf

Red flags fly on Sandbridge Beach (Photo: Kristina Zverjako, 13News Now)

(WVEC) -- Safety officials are warning beach goers of rough surf and high winds along the Virginia Beach and Outer Banks shoreline.

City of Virginia Beach tweeted that you should check with lifeguards before heading into the water.

Red flags flying at all beaches today due to rough surf and high winds. Check with lifeguards before going in H2O. https://t.co/dLSvUQSx4g pic.twitter.com/KdosN7iAd3 — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) August 28, 2017

In the Outer Banks, Town of Duck safety officials are asking beach goers to refrain from going in the water.

Red flags flying again today Monday, August 28 in Duck. STAY SAFE and do not go into the water! pic.twitter.com/s5ImZRBlsI — Town of Duck (@DuckOBX) August 28, 2017

Red flags are up at the beach in Nags Head #OBX Dare Co. officials urging everyone to prepare for tonight's storm #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/LFZX3Vl8s5 — Jemie Lee (@13JemieLee) August 28, 2017

The warnings come as the area braces for tropical storm like conditions on Tuesday due to Potential Tropical Cyclone #10.

A Tropical Storm Watch is currently in place from near Georgetown, South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina, in the northern Outer Banks.

