Sun-bathing seal living life to its fullest

A seal pup suns itself on an Outer Banks beach (Photo courtesy: Cory Godwin Productions)

CAPE HATTERAS, NC (WVEC) -- It's the start of another week and if you need a little something to perk up from the Monday blues, look no further than this seal pup sun bathing in the Outer Banks:

"So excited to see another little seal pup today sunning itself somewhere on the Northern beaches of the Outer Banks," wrote photographer Cory Godwin, who also included the hashtag "#BeachNapsAreBest."

We couldn't agree more.

Seals often appear on the beaches of Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks. Just remember that as adorable as these critters may be, you are urged to leave them alone, if you spot one. The Virginia Aquarium says it is normal behavior for seals to haul out onto beaches and rocky outcroppings to rest, and approaching these animals is dangerous for humans, as well as the seal.

If you do see a seal or other aquatic life on the beach, officials encourage you to report the sighting to the stranding team at 757-385-7575, regardless of the animal's condition.

