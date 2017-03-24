Two-lane bridge to Outer Banks to be repaired, not replaced

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

COLUMBIA, N.C. (AP) - A two-lane bridge that links central North Carolina to the Outer Banks will not be replaced and instead will get an almost $17 million upgrade.

Transportation Department spokesman Tim Hass tells The Virginian-Pilot that a $400 million project to replace the Alligator River bridge and widen U.S. Highway 64 is on hold.

The 27 miles from Columbia to Manns Harbor is the last two-lane section of U.S. between Raleigh and the Outer Banks. That includes the 3-mile-long bridge.

Hass says the work by Flatiron Constructors of Morrisville will begin next month and finish by September 2019. He says the bridge is structurally deficient but considered safe for traffic.

About 4,000 vehicles a day cross the span during the summer.

