Warning after seal spotted on beach

NAGS HEAD, NC (WVEC) -- A seal was spotted on the beach in Nags Head.

Town officials posted on their Facebook page, if you see a seal or any marine animal please stay at least 150-feet away.

They're normally just resting on the sand. If you get too close, you could make it nervous.

Seals are protected by federal law and should not be approached or harassed. If threatened, seals may bite people or other animals. It is important to keep these animals wild, and feeding seals may result in them associating people with food, officials say.

Anyone who sees a seal is asked to call the Stranding Response Program at 757-385-7575 as soon as possible, regardless of the animal’s condition.

Officials also say if you plan to drive on the beach in Nags Head, please keep an eye out for any marine life.

