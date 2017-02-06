Woman sentenced for tax fraud for money from dad's gift shop

(Photo: KVUE)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A woman has been sentenced for failing to pay taxes on nearly $900,000 transferred from her father's gift shop on the North Carolina-Virginia state line.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Amy Planch of Moyock, North Carolina, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk to three years in prison.

Planch was also fined $75,000 and ordered to repay the money.

Investigators say Planch transferred more than $887,000 from the Border Station, a popular stop for people heading to and from the Outer Banks. The money went to pay Planch's personal bills and to the Christmas Shoppe she operated in another building her father owned near The Border Station.

She pleaded guilty last year to evasion of income assets.

Planch was a part owner of the business.

