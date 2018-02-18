Plans in works for African-American heritage center in NC

north carolina flag 030309 ap generic.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) - A school where African-American college learned to be teachers could become a heritage center if organizers in northeastern North Carolina are successful.



The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports the "practice school" was built in 1921 on what was then the campus of Elizabeth City Normal School.



Now partners that include Elizabeth City State hope to turn the building into an African-American Heritage center for the region. Organizers say it would be a resource center for researchers of African-American history as well as an interpretive site for the public.



The school was built with money from Julius Rosenwald, who was the president of Sears Roebuck. He and Booker T. Washington of the Tuskegee Institute, built more than 5,000 schools for African-American children across the South.





