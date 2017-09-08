Plea deal for suspect in teen's murder

(Photo: KGW)

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- New information on the murder of a 17-year-old boy from Elizabeth City.

Back in 2015, officers found Unique Graham's body in Causeway Park. He was face down in shallow water.

This week one of the suspects in the case, Nahcier Brunson pleaded guilty to first degree murder.

A judge ordered Brunson to life in prison.

Kamani Ames is charged with accessory after the fact. His trial is next year.

