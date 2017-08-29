Edenton police search for man wanted for murder

Edward Devonne Wiggins (Photo: Edenton Police Dept.)

EDENTON, NC (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help located a man wanted for murder.

Edenton police arrived in the 200 block of E. Church Street just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23. There, officers found 51-year-old Ronald Taylor lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. They begin CPR and Taylor was taken to Vidant Chowan Hospital where he later died.

Police have filed a warrant for 36-year-old Edward Devonne Wiggins. They believe the shooting was not random and that Wiggins and Taylor knew each other.

Wiggins is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on where Wiggins may be is asked for contact Sergeant Laura Wilkins at (252) 482-5144.

© 2017 WVEC-TV