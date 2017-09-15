Police to consider reaction time test in wake of shooting

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A citizens review board wants the police force for North Carolina's largest city to conduct a scientific study into whether an officer has time to react to a suspect with a gun pointed down.



The recommendation was made for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police after last September's fatal shooting of Keith Scott that led to two days of riots.



Police Chief Kerr Putney said Friday he will ask a third-party group to scientifically validate tests already done by the department that suspects holding guns at their sides can shoot before officers can react.



Putney said at a news conference the force will also review the board's other suggestions about creating a better policy on when officers can break vehicle windows when suspects aren't compliant and using less than lethal force against armed suspects.

