Professor says NC is no longer a democracy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Controversy has sparked online after a UNC professor published a study comparing North Carolina’s politics to that of countries like Iran and Cuba.

“We used to be known as the state of Michael Jordan, beautiful beaches and beautiful mountains,” Dr. Reynolds said. “Now we're known as the state that hates gay people, known as the state that is dysfunctional and the state that looks like the Old South of reconstruction.”

Strong words by Andrew Reynolds-- words that have been shared hundreds of thousands of times across the globe.

“In the eyes of the world, we are a backwards state that hasn’t reached the 21st-century,” he added.

In the provocative op-ed he says is rooted in facts and research, Reynolds claims the Tar Heel State is failing politically.

“When you look at redistricting, when you look at the power grab we saw a couple weeks ago in Raleigh, when you look at the detachment of the representatives from their electors, we have some serious problems,” he said.

In the publication, he also cites HB2 as a civil injustice.

“HB2 was a political tool,” he said. “It was a weapon. It was never about transgender people, really, it was never really about protecting people and bathrooms. There's no doubt that gender identity has become recognized as a valid part of our makeup.”

He says the goal of the publication is not to instill fear or controversy, but to trigger a call to action.

“The people need to say it louder to the statehouse members that enough is enough,” he said. “And the statehouse members need to recognize that they can with the sweep of a pen make significant changes that will radically improve our democracy almost overnight.”

You can read the article here.

