Republicans uncertain on judge selection, district direction

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina House and Senate members on a new committee have plowed familiar ground about judicial redistricting and whether to get rid of the current head-to-head elections of judges in place for 150 years.



The committee's first meeting Thursday accentuated differences between the political parties - and even among majority Republicans - on if or how to act on proposed judicial election districts and a "merit selection" plan.



House members had many questions about a Senate proposal that would have the governor fill judicial vacancies from a pool of nominees vetted by a special commission and the legislature. The appointee remains on the bench if approved in a retention election.



Committee co-chairmen said they didn't know the length of the committee's work or the outcome. Democrats have wanted more deliberation.



© 2018 Associated Press