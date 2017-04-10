Residents rally together to combat high utility bills

(Photo: 13News Now)

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- Elizabeth City Electricity customers are calling for residents to come together to combat high electricity bills. Hundreds have joined a Facebook group wanting something to be done about their high electricity bills. The group has more than 800 members and is called "Enough is Enough with Elizabeth City Utilities."

The power company is run by the city. Sarah Hawkins Ownley said the group was established to bring people together to hold Elizabeth City accountable.

“We want to find out from our city manager, our council people, or mayor: what do you plan on doing to make this right for the citizens of Elizabeth City?” said Ownley.

Residents previously told 13News Now they'd been paying their electricity bills on time, but recently received bills that were higher than usual. Bridget Colbert said the city is not properly managing people’s accounts and people keep receiving bills.

“I paid too much and they've got my money somewhere. And we have people in our group that have paid consistently every single month, and the city has lost those payments and is now rebilling them for January and February. I just got these two... we will get another one in the next week,” said Colbert.

13News Nows previously reached out the City Manager Richard Olson to find out what was causing the problem. He said it was due to a new software billing system.

"The City of Elizabeth City recently changed our software platform. This work started about two years ago. The final phase of the conversion is the utility billing module. We started to implement the changes toward the end of 2016. The City has had problems with the conversion which has delayed getting bills sent out in a timely matter. The bills which have been sent out are correct. We should be on schedule by the end of April, " said Olson.

Olson told 13News Now on Monday that he would discuss the issue with city council at their Monday night meeting. Any plan to help residents, such as with a payment plan, would have to be approved by council.

“I think the most practical way to address this problem is to go ahead and waive any disconnect fee notices for a period of time. I need to get the city council to agree to that. I’ve had some conversations members of the city council; I believe there is a consensus to go ahead and do that,” said Olson.

Ownley and others plan to attend Monday night’s council meeting to express their outrage. They are calling on other residents to join them.

“There's nothing coming from the city telling us a plan of action. They are just saying we need to get them paid [and] we are going to get another bill in two weeks. A lot of people are on fixed incomes, limited incomes... they are just not able to pay these bills,” said Ownley.

