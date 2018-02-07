CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Waiting for college acceptance letters is a stressful, scary, and exciting time. Either you got in, or you didn't.

Emotions can run high, just like for Kiarra Leslie who got into North Carolina A&T last week. The North Carolina high school senior was jumping for joy, and now the video of her reaction is going viral!

It was the letter Kiarra Leslie wasn't sure would come.

“All my friends are applying to colleges and stuff, and they were going on college visits and they were all getting acceptance letters. And like it just took forever to get mine. They were talking about theirs and I was like where is mine?” she said.

Last year, she applied for early admission but didn't get in which was a tough blow.

“When I got deferred, I had to send my transcript,” Leslie said, “I was struggling, and I didn't want this... this was the last thing I wanted.”

She toured other campuses, but A&T was the only school for her.

“At A&T I could see myself living here, the environment was like…yes,” she said, “I told them what I wanted to major in, and they went into depth about the major and they were talking to me about it… It felt right.”

So, she applied again. Then this month, a letter encased in a gold envelope came in the mail.

“I didn't like really read the whole thing, I just kind of skimmed through it and I saw fall semester, I saw pre-nursing, then I went to the top and it said congratulations and I started screaming,” Leslie said.

Leslie’s mother, Katherine Chaney, recorded her priceless reaction.

“I’m trying to keep my cool,” she said, “As a parent, you're always trying to keep your cool, but as I'm recording I'm actually crying at the same time because she was so excited.”

Leslie will start at A&T in the fall. And although things are a bit quieter at her home, that excitement is still there.

“I have been waiting for forever and it was just like it's finally here,” she said.

“You know kids grow up and they start new chapters,” said Chaney, “It's exciting, and especially now that she knows where she is going, and she can start preparing for that direction.”

The acceptance video now has more than 700,000 views. Many of Leslie’s teachers at North Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte have seen it – proud that she got into her dream school.

