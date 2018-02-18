Three juveniles injured in accident in Currituck Co.

POWELL"S POINT, N.C. (WVEC) - Three juveniles were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after they were injured in a serious accident that happened Sunday afternoon on Hwy. 158 near the village of Harbinger in Currituck County.

According to Trooper Brady White with the N.C Highway Patrol, at around 12:30 p.m., a car with three juveniles was pulling out of Elan Vacations in the 8600 block of Caratoke Hwy (Hwy 158) and attempting to turn northbound on the highway when they were struck in the driver's side by a pickup truck traveling southbound.

The three juveniles were initially entrapped. After extrication, two of the juveniles were airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and the third was transported to SNGH by ground.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Outer Banks Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The condition of the juveniles is not being released because of their ages.

According to Trooper Brady, the investigation is ongoing. There's no word yet on any possible charges.

© 2018 WVEC-TV