Three teens facing multiple charges for Pasquotank Co. car break-ins

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Three teenagers are facing multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into over 20 cars in Pasquotank County.

According to Elizabeth City Police, officers were attempting to locate a Toyota Avalon near Southern Avenue. The car had reportedly been seen parking in a residential driveway where the occupants got out and walked toward another parked vehicle. After a verbal confrontation, the occupants abruptly left the area.

Officers found the Toyota on Southern Avenue and followed it as it tried to elude them. Police were able to stop the car in the 700 block of Herrington Road where three passengers were found inside, including Deangelo Lee, Dwayne Rodriguez and Jerold McCoy; all 19 years old.

Police say several wrapped Christmas gifts, clothing, a laptop, and other various items were found inside the vehicle. In addition, the Toyota was found to match the description of a vehicle that had been broken into earlier that day.

During an interview with detectives, all three teens admitted to breaking into 20 or more vehicles in the Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County area.

The teens face a combined 51 felony charges related to breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny from a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. The three were each placed under a $35,000 bond and taken to the Albemarle District Jail.

Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County residents who notice any items missing from their vehicles are asked to call Detective Z. Lovett at 252-621-7132.

