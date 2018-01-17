Troopers, road and utility crews busy with storm

Traffic moves along Interstate 684 in Katonah, N.Y during a steady snowfall Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo: Frank Becerra Jr., USA TODAY NETWORK)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina troopers, transportation workers and electric utilities have been busy responding to a winter storm that dropped more snow than anticipated in some parts of the state.



Highway Patrol Commander Col. Glenn McNeill said at a weather briefing Wednesday that the patrol had responded to about 1,600 automobile collisions and 2,200 calls for service. Gov. Roy Cooper said no one had been seriously hurt in weather-related traffic accidents but cautioned that road conditions would turn treacherous overnight and into the Thursday morning commute and encouraged people to stay at home.



Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon said crews had made good progress clearing western North Carolina roads Wednesday as the snow left the region and were turning attention to the east.



Cooper also said 30,000 homes and businesses were without power due to the weather, primarily in Charlotte and central counties.



