Jason Troy Vanhorn, 36 (left), and Patricia Harding Warren, 69 (right). (Photo: Camden County Sheriff’s Office)

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Two people were arrested Friday after authorities found several marijuana plants in a Camden County home.

The arrests came after deputies with the Camden County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at 133 Cooks Landing Road around 1:30 p.m.

While searching the home, 12 marijuana plants were seized with a street value of $42,000, according to Sheriff Tony Perry.

Jason Troy Vanhorn, 36, and Patricia Harding Warren, 69, were arrested at the scene. Vanhorn was charged with felony manufacture marijuana, felony maintain a dwelling place for controlled substance and misdemeanor possession marijuana paraphernalia to wit: a water bong and marijuana crusher. He was placed under a $5,500 secured bond and posted bail.

Warren was charged with felony manufacture marijuana and felony maintain a dwelling place for controlled substance. She was placed under a $5,000 secured bond and posted bail.

© 2017 WVEC-TV