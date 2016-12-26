Two Christmas Day shootings in Elizabeth City

Kenneth Lassiter (Photo: Elizabeth City Police)

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- Elizabeth City Police have made an arrest in the shooting on two people on Christmas Day.

The first shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on Brooks Avenue.

Then, just over an hour later, another man was stuck in the lower leg by several bullets leg. That shooting happened in the parking lot of a Twiford funeral home on East Church Street.

A short time later, police arrested Kenneth Lassiter. They found him hiding in some bushes near the funeral home.

Police have not released a motive for the crime.