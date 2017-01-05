A school bus is seen during a safety event for children at Trailside Middle School, in Ashburn, Virginia on August 25, 2015. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) --Two Currituck County High School students are in the hospital following a medical emergency Thursday morning.

Fire and EMS crews were called to the school shortly after 8 a.m. after two 17-year-old boys were found unconscious, according to Chief Melton with Currituck Fire.

When crews arrived, they found one of the boys in a locker room and the other outside an office. Authorities believe the boys had a reaction to something they ate.

While emergency medics were in the building, all students were held in their first period class to ensure their safety, school officials said.

The regular class schedule resumed about 30 minutes after first period would have normally ended.

Both students were taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital and are currently stable.

Currituck County Public Schools, along with the sheriff's office, is investigating the incident.