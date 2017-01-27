Two Currituck County paramedics save man who jumped from bridge

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Officials say the quick thinking of two Currituck County paramedics saved a man's life Thursday night.

Currituck County Fire and EMS responded to the Coinjock Bridge after receiving word that someone had jumped from it into the Intercoastal Waterway.

When authorities got to the scene, a vehicle was found running at the top of the bridge and someone was heard screaming. Crews then saw a person clinging to a bridge pylon in the middle of the waterway.

Currituck County Paramedics Jordon Daneker and Bryan Roberts responded to the base of the bridge and saw the person struggling in the cold water. Officials said Daneker then drove to the other side of the waterway and the ambulance crew jumped into Daneker's personal boat that was docked at the Coinjock Marina and pulled the person from the water.

Currituck County Paramedics Bryan Roberts and Jordon Daneker (Photo: Currituck County Fire Department)

The crew took the person ashore and began treatment for hypothermia. Daneker and Roberts then transported the person to Albermarle Hospital where he arrived in stable condition.

At the time of the rescue, officials said the temperature in the Intercoastal Waterway was 45 degrees and the air temperature was 39 degrees.

