Two motorcyclists critically injured in Knotts Island crash

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Two motorcyclists are in critical condition after a serious crash on Knotts Island.

Chief Ralph Melton with Currituck County Fire and EMS tells 13News Now dispatchers received word at 2:45 p.m. that two motorcyclists had crashed in the 800 block of Marsh Causeway.

Units from the Knotts Island Volunteer Fire Department and Currituck County Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Both motorcyclists were found in critical condition. Nightingale and Dare MedFlight were dispatched to medevac the patients who were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Marsh Causeway was closed in both directions as crews responded to the accident, however, the roadway has since reopened.

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office, along with Virginia Beach Fire and EMS crews, assisted in responding to the accident.

