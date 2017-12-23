With no state board, NC election challenges go to court

"I voted" sticker (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) 2016 Jason Kolenda)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - As cleanup continues from the most recent North Carolina elections held without a regulatory board to settle disputes, both local and state officials are wondering if the court case that vacated the board will be settled before the May primaries.



County boards and judges - not the state elections board - are still handling appeals from municipal elections in November. They include the mayor's race in Sharpsburg that was decided by three votes and a one-vote race for Winterville town council where ineligible voters cast ballots.



County boards are recommending new elections in both races.



But North Carolina hasn't had a statewide elections board since June because Gov. Roy Cooper is challenging a law that would change the board's composition.



