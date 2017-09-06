With uncertain track, NC stresses Irma preparation

(Photo: National Hurricane Center)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry says while it's too early to know exactly how Hurricane Irma might affect his state, it is never too early to prepare.



Sprayberry said he planned to spend Wednesday on several conference calls with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to plan any response to the hurricane and to neighboring coastal states to synchronize any possible evacuations.



Sprayberry says his office is juggling a hurricane that could directly strike the coast or could come inland well south and bring heavy rain and wind to the mountains.



Sprayberry recommending that smartphone users download the Ready NC app, which will include suggestions on building an emergency kit, evacuation routes and shelter locations and other emergency information.

