ODU launches largest fundraising initiative in its history

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- New programs, athletics and scholarships are all on the agenda for Old Dominion University.

The university's president announced the schools largest fundraising initiative in his State of the University address. President John Broderick wants to fundraise at least $200 million.

"If we can meet that goal, we will be approaching one billion dollars in new public and private resources," said Broderick. Athletics would carve out around $40 million of the funds, some of that money going toward the new football stadium.

On the research front, the school received a little more than $41 million in shares from Pulse Biosciences. The publicly traded California company grew out of research done at ODU. That research focusing on bioelectrics and its impact on cancer cells and wounds.

"Knowledge and discovery is taking place right here in Hampton Roads, and now some of those assets will be reinvested back here on the campus," said Broderick.

Of school investments, Broderick said they want all students to feel welcome. Education Trust named the university one of the top schools for graduating African-American students.

"We want to eventually be in that top 15 rank for students from all backgrounds," added the president.

