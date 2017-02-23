ODU Transgender Student speaks out on Trump Administration Directive

A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- In a letter released by the Department of Education and the Department of Justice, the agencies said they are reversing Obama era guidelines in regards to transgender student restrooms and instead, are allowing state and local governments to decide.

Dean Cooper, a student at Old Dominion University says the Trump administration’s reversal is disappointing. Cooper explained the difficulty with going to the restroom for transgender individuals.

“I do hesitate, there are times where I have to make a choice. Where am I going? Is it worth risking my health and safety at that moment or by choosing not to go what is the risk with that?” said Cooper.

Cooper detailed that some transgender individuals avoid going to the restroom in public altogether, resulting in medical issues.

Michael Berlucchi, member of the city of Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission says the new directive puts already vulnerable students in a difficult spot.

“We know from history that states don't have the best record of advancing civil and human rights…federal protections are very important and are necessary,” said Berlucchi.

13News Now Political Analyst Quentin Kidd said if the Supreme Court decides to rule in favor of the Gloucester transgender teen Gavin Grimm, the attitude towards this issue could be much different.

“That essentially says to states and local governments, you need to protect people no matter their gender identity,” and “that could force a lot of movement that otherwise would not happen,” said Kidd.

