(Photo: trigaatrae)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- There's only one day left for Virginians impacted by Hurricane Matthew to apply for federal disaster relief aid.

January 3, 2017, is the last day to file an application. FEMA encourages all survivors who sustained disaster-related damage or losses to apply by phone (voice, 711 or relay service) at 800-621-3362 (TTY users should call 800-462-7585) or online at DisasterAssistance.gov. The toll-free lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week, until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.

Disaster assistance may include grants to help homeowners and renters with temporary housing, essential home repairs, personal property replacement and disaster-related needs. Disaster assistance grants are not taxable income and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicare and other federal and state programs. You do not have to repay grants to the federal government.

The SBA, one of FEMA’s partners in disaster recovery, offers low-interest disaster loans to businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters. SBA disaster loans may cover repairs, rebuilding, as well as the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged real estate and personal property.

For more information about SBA loans, call SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visit http://www.sba.gov/disaster. TTY users may call 800-877-8339. Applicants may also apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

The deadline to file an SBA physical disaster loan application is Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

Meanwhile, North Carolina residents impact by Hurricane Matthew have until January 9 to submit their applications.