file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- One person is dead after a crash in York County.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Hampton Highway, near where it crosses Big Bethel Road. Virginia State Police say a Kia Optima driven by 21-year-old Briana Raven Werth of Newport News was traveling southbound on Hampton Highway when she lost control of her vehicle, ran off the road into a ditch, and struck a tree.

Werth died at the scene. It is unknown if alcohol played a factor in the crash at this time.

All lanes of traffic are back open.

© 2017 WVEC-TV