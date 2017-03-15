YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- One person is dead after a crash in York County.
The accident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Hampton Highway, near where it crosses Big Bethel Road. Virginia State Police say a Kia Optima driven by 21-year-old Briana Raven Werth of Newport News was traveling southbound on Hampton Highway when she lost control of her vehicle, ran off the road into a ditch, and struck a tree.
Werth died at the scene. It is unknown if alcohol played a factor in the crash at this time.
All lanes of traffic are back open.
